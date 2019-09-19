close

Swara Bhasker's 'heel moment' at IIFA 2019 goes viral, actress's response is hilarious—See inside

Many stars walked the green carpet of IIFA 2019 and Swara was one of them. However, her heels seemed to be troubling her and photos of the actress struggling with her footwear went viral.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is an avid social media user and often expresses her views on micro-blogging site Twitter. She attended The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that was organised in Mumbai this year. Held at the N.S.C.I (National Sports Club Of India) at Worli, the star-studded night was attended by several Bollywood biggies.

Many stars walked the green carpet and Swara was one of them. However, her heels seemed to be troubling her and photos of the actress struggling a bit with her footwear went viral.

In response to these, Swara took to Twitter and hilariously wrote, “Of course this happened!!! My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet #cantdoheels”

Check out her tweet here:

On the film front, Swara was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' along with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film released on June 1, 2018 and was a huge hit at the box office. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

