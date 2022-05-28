हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Randeep Hooda

Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda shares first look from freedom fighter's biopic

Actor Randeep Hooda shares first look from freedom fighter's biopic on his 139th birth anniversary.  

Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda shares first look from freedom fighter&#039;s biopic
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda shares the first look, accompanied by a small video, from his upcoming film, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on Saturday (May 28). 

The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The 'Sarbjit' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped the first poster of the movie, in which he will be seen portraying Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Sharing the look, Randeep wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India's struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long..Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti", while giving the same caption to the video too.

The film will soon go into production. Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the film.

Mahesh Manjrekar also shared the first-look poster and wrote, "The revolutionary freedom fighter, presenting @RandeepHooda in & as #SwatantraVeerSavarkar! #139yearsofsavarkar @anandpandit63 @thisissandeeps @directorsamkhan@apmpictures @LegendStudios_ #roopapandit #zafarmehdi @deepaksahupr (sic)."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. 

He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. He was one of the most important figures of the Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindu nationalist organisation and a political party. He was a politician, activist and writer. He is known to have developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva.

Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Randeep HoodaRandeep Hooda picsRandeep Hooda photosSwatantra Veer SavarkarVeer Savarkar filmVinayak Damodar Savarkar
Next
Story

After ‘The Kashmir Files’ success, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi set out on ‘Humanity Tour’ across UK, Germany, Netherlands!

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Khabren Khatakhat: Many proposals presented in the conference of Jamiat