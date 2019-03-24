'Taanaji...' release pushed to Jan 10, 2020

Mumbai: Historical drama "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior" will hit the screens on January 10, 2020, instead of November this year, actor-producer Ajay Devgn announced on Sunday.

"Start the 2020 new year with me, as 'Taanaji...' releases on Jan 10," Ajay tweeted.

"Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior" is a biopic on the life of Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in Shivaji's army.

The film also marks the reunion of Ajay and his wife-actress Kajol on onscreen after 11 years. They were last seen together in "U Me Aur Hum" in 2008.

Ajay had earlier said: ""We have read about Taanaji Malusare when we were in a school and now, the time is changing, where people are exploring different stories and characters who were popular figures in the history."

Directed by Om Raut, the film is co-produced by Ajay and Bhushan Kumar.