Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla gains momentum at the Box Office

New Delhi: After hitting the right notes with Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee weaved the magic yet again with Badla. The critical appreciation has converted well into collections as the film has earned over Rs 49 crores in just a week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla is super-strong on Day 8... At par with Day 4 and better than Day 6 and 7... Biz should witness superb growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Should cross ₹ 50 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.75 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 49.26 cr."

#Badla is super-strong on Day 8... At par with Day 4 and better than Day 6 and 7... Biz should witness superb growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Should cross ₹ 50 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.75 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 49.26 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2019

Amitabh-Taapsee starrer is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. The movie has hugely benefitted from a strong word of mouth publicity.

Badla brings Big B and Taapsee Pannu together for the second time after their successful venture Pink. Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith have also played pivotal roles in the film.

Badla released on March 8, 2019.