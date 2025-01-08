Taapsee Pannu Begins Second Leg Of 'Gandhari' Shoot, Source Confirms

Taapsee Pannu, known for her fearless choice of roles and compelling performances, has kick-started the second leg of shooting for her upcoming action-thriller Gandhari. The actress, celebrated for films like Pink (2016), Naam Shabana (2017), and Thappad (2020), continues to reign as a powerhouse in female-led cinema.

A source close to the production shared, “After wrapping up the first schedule in December, Taapsee has now resumed work on the second schedule of Gandhari.”

The film follows a mother’s relentless battle to save her abducted child, showcasing Taapsee in a fierce action avatar. Known for her dedication, she has been training rigorously in aerial yoga and strength-building to deliver top-notch action sequences. With her look for the film tightly under wraps, the buzz among fans keeps growing.

Gandhari also marks her second collaboration with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. The film is slated for release later this year, promising an intense, emotional, and gripping cinematic experience that will once again highlight Taapsee’s versatility and commanding screen presence.