हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's film titled 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will topline the biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh".

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar&#039;s film titled &#039;Saand Ki Aankh&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will topline the biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh".

The film, a collaboration between Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films, will tell the story of world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

It will be directed by debutante filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani. He has earlier worked in the film industry as a screenwriter.

The film is set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh and will go on floors next week in Meerut.

Pednekar and Pannu have started prepping for their roles with intensive workshops and look tests.

"At a time where content is king, we believe 'Saand Ki Aankh' will truly stand out. With a great script, versatile actors like Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar and an immensely talented Tushar Hiranandani captaining the ship, we are confident we have a winner on our hands," Kashyap said in a statement.

Hiranandani said, "We honestly couldn't have asked for a better cast. Both Bhumi and Taapsee have put their heart and soul into the characters right from the initial prep to the training and their looks. The film is the perfect platform for them to reach their true potential as powerhouse performers."

The release date of the film has not been decided yet. 

Tags:
Taapsee PannuBhumi PednekarSaand Ki Aankh
Next
Story

Sonam's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' to be part of Oscar library

Must Watch

PT2M36S

5W1H: PM Modi in Northeast; slams opposition