Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' teaser to come out on this date—Watch

The venture is produced by produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar&#039;s &#039;Saand Ki Aankh&#039; teaser to come out on this date—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time ever in 'Saand Ki Aankh'. It is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

The movie is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. The makers have decided to unveil the teaser of the movie on July 11, 2019. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the announcement video.

He wrote: “Teaser out tomorrow [11 July 2019]... #SaandKiAankh stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar... Directed by Tushar Hiranandani... #Diwali 2019 release.

'Saand Ki Aankh' will hit the screens this Diwali.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha will be seen playing a pivotal part in the biopic. The venture is produced by produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The actors have been sharing on-set pictures on their respective social media handles, keeping the buzz around the film alive. Both Taapsee and Bhumi are excited to play these iconic parts and the audience is equally pumped to watch these two powerhouse performers together.

 

Saand Ki AankhTaapsee PannuBhumi PednekarBollywood
