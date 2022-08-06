New Delhi: The first track, "Waqt Ke Jungle," from the album of Ektaa R. Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller Dobaaraa is ready for release after the trailer provided a glimpse into its mysterious world.The Dobaaraa cast will visit a campus in Mumbai for the launch of the first song from the movie, "Waqt Ke Jungle," on August 8. The decision to release the song at colleges was made by the writers because it has a feel that young people can readily relate to and identify with.

Armaan Malik has sung the song which was written by Gaurav Chatterji. Hussain Haidry is responsible for the songs' relatable and moving lyrics. The song will show snippets from the movie while immersing the listeners in the thrilling world of Dobaara.

Award-winning filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and producers Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose are behind the movie, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The picture, which has already been to film festivals, has in a very quick span of time become one of the most awaited movies due to its mysterious and intriguing plot.

The movie will be released in theatres on August 19th, 2022.