Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for 'Shabaash Mithu'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for her film 'Shabaash Mithu', which is the biopic on Indian women's ODI and Test captain, Mithali Raj.

Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for &#039;Shabaash Mithu&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for her film 'Shabaash Mithu', which is the biopic on Indian women's ODI and Test captain, Mithali Raj.

On Tuesday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the update with her followers.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha,ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman's game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi....."Women in Blue" Aa rahe hai hum.... Jald hi....#ShabaashMithu. ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue."

'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by Srijit Mukherji, who replaced filmmaker Rahul Dholakia after the latter had to quit the project owing to a change in schedule.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Alongside the wrap-up announcement, Taapsee uploaded a picture from Lord's stadium. In the image, she can be seen wearing the Indian cricket team jersey.

'Shabaash Mithu' is scheduled to release in 2022. 

 

