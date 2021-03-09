Taapsee Pannu's comic-thriller Loop Lapeta gets new release date

MUMBAI: Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film 'Looop Lapeta'. The film has been slated to hit screens on October 22. Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to 'brace' themselves for the comic thriller.

"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee.

Tahir wrote, "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!"

Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets about the film. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film 'Run Lola Run'. The film centres around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis. It is is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari. The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa starting from November and wrapped up its schedule last month.

Apart from 'Looop Lapeta', Taapsee will also be seen in mystery-thriller 'Haseen Dillruba', scheduled to release on Netflix, sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket', biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled 'Shabaash Mithu', and Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa'.

Recently, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, was part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.