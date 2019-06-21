close

Game Over

Taapsee Pannu's 'Game Over' Box Office report—Check inside

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s &#039;Game Over&#039; Box Office report—Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Taapsee Pannu's latest act in thriller 'Game Over' has been appreciated by one and all. The actress has done some incredible work and her future projects too look promising.

'Game Over' film got affected by ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Pakistan match which hogged the attention on June 15 as the movie released a day before that on June 14.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #GameOver Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr, Mon 1.14 cr, Tue 1.07 cr, Wed 92 lacs, Thu 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 9.02 cr. India biz. All versions... Language-wise breakup: #Hindi ₹ 3.70 cr, #Tamil ₹ 2.81 cr, #Telugu ₹ 2.51 cr.

The movie is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

The movie shows Taapsee wheelchair-bound who tries to defend and protect her home from a mysterious entity. The movie is jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and the music is composed by Ron Ethan Yohann. She was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan

 

 

