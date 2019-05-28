close

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over trailer to be out on this date — Check out

Taapsee took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce that the trailer will be launched on May 30 at 1 pm.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After escalating the curiosity of fans with a nail-biting 1.25-minute-long teaser, actor Taapsee Pannu has finally revealed the release date of the trailer of the Hindi version of 'Game Over'.

"Yours truly for the Hindi version of #GameOver. Are you ready to play!?" she tweeted.

Trailers of the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film will be launched by Rana Daggubati and Dhanush, respectively, on the same date and time.

The gripping teaser released on May 15 doesn`t contain any dialogues but is still intriguing enough to make you wonder who or what is hounding Taapsee.

The teaser plays around an intense background score with the 'Baby' actor reeling under immense fear and anxiety as someone appears to be after her with an intent to cause harm. 'Game Over' is the Hindi remake of Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. 

Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie will be released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be produced by S. Sashikanth.

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the movie.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14 this year.

The 'Pink' star recently wrapped up shooting of 'Saand Ki Aankh' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. 

She will also be seen in the multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal'.

