close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawaani Jaaneman

Tabu on working with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

'Jawaani Jaaneman' will be Tabu and Saif Ali Khan's first film in 20 years. They are currently shooting in London. 

Tabu on working with Saif Ali Khan in &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@pooja_ent

New Delhi: Actress Tabu, who is reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after two decades for 'Jawaani Jaaneman', shared her experience of working with the actor after so many years. 

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tabu said that it's amazing to work with Saif and added that she wanted to do a film like 'Jawaani Jaaneman' with him.

"This is an altogether different film, and it’s amazing to work with Saif after so many years," Tabu said. 

She further added, "We did 'Biwi No 1' after that but didn’t have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of a film with him."

Tabu and Saif first co-starred in 1996's 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi', also featuring Akshay Kumar. Three years later, in 1999, they shared screen space in Sooraj Barjatya's multi-starrer 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' and in the same year, they were cast in 'Biwi No 1', in which Saif had a cameo.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' will be Tabu and Saif's first film in 20 years. It is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla's debut film. 

On the buzz that Tabu will play Aalia's mother in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', she refused to divulge details and said that she wants her role to 'come out as a surprise'.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is a romantic comedy-drama. Alaia stars as Saif's daughter. The shooting of the film started in June in London and Tabu joined the team later in July.

Co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Saif's Black Knight Films, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will release on November 29, 2019. 

Tags:
Jawaani Jaanemantabu saif ali khanTabuSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff wields most powerful machine gun in 'War'

Must Watch

PT43M9S

Watch Debate: After triple talaq bill, is it time now for 'One Nation One Law'?