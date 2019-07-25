close

Tabu

Tabu shares her first look from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film `Jawaani Jaaneman`.Tabu`s next outing, which will also co-star Saif Ali Khan as well as Pooja Bedi`s daughter Alaia F, went on floors in June, in London.

Tabu shares her first look from &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film `Jawaani Jaaneman`.Tabu`s next outing, which will also co-star Saif Ali Khan as well as Pooja Bedi`s daughter Alaia F, went on floors in June, in London.

The picture, posted by Tabu on her Instagram feed, features her in a casual look, dressed in a black top and blue jeans brown boots."And all the many partners if any," she wrote in the caption, in which she also tagged her co-stars from the film. 

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi`s daughter Alaia F.Tabu was last seen in the rom-com `De De Pyar De` where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani`s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif`s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani`s Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29, this year.

