Tadap Day 3 box office collection: Tara Sutaria-Ahan Shetty’s film rakes in 13.52 crore on first weekend

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala’s produced intense romantic drama ‘Tadap’ starring actress Tara Sutaria and actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the lead has had a solid box office collection on its first weekend. The movie is a hit and has made 13.52 crore so far.

Starting with over 4 crores on the first day, the film has consistently been performing well and minted Rs 4.12 crore on its second day and Rs 5.35 crore in box office collections on the third day raking in a total 13.52 crore on the weekend, especially during a slow time like this for theatres.

The film featured some amazing chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, along with power-packed action sequences and an intense storyline.

A trade source shares, "Tadap has shown a way better response than one would have expected during the pandemic, especially after films with renowned stars in it, like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyamev Jayate 2 did not manage to do get the numbers that Tadap has achieved."

The trade source adds, "It speaks volumes of the debutant, Ahan Shetty to rake in numbers like these with his first film. If the film would have released at a normal time, it definitely would have earned twice as much, seeing the kind of reaction it has got even now."

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is now out in theatres.