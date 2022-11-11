topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHRIYA SARAN

Tadka: Shriya Saran reveals why she said yes to the Nana Patekar starrer, says 'I always wanted to work with...'

The film, apart from Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran, also stars actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shriya Saran reveals why she said yes to the film 'Tadka'
  • The film stars Nana Patekar in the lead role
  • The film was released on the 4th of November

Trending Photos

Tadka: Shriya Saran reveals why she said yes to the Nana Patekar starrer, says 'I always wanted to work with...'

New Delhi: The film 'Tadka: Love is Cooking' is a fun comedy that stars veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead role. The film is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam blockbuster Salt N' Pepper. 

The plot revolves around Tukaram (Nana Patekar), a middle-aged man who is passionate about food and archaeology, but a misplaced call from Madhura (Shriya Saran) adds tadka to his life. Shriya, who has played the role of Madhur, recently revealed why she said yes to the movie.

Talking about the film and why she wanted to do it she said,"I always wanted to work with Prakash Raj sir. Since the time I worked with him I have always admired him and his dedication. The way he approaches scenes, his style, etc. I am a big fan of him and I just wanted to work with him. When the makers informed me that he is directing Tadka, I thought it was cool and that is what made me say yes."

Here is the trailer of the film:

The film, apart from Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran, also stars actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Prakash Raj and was released on the Ott platform Zee5 on the 4th of November.

Live Tv

shriya saranShriya Saran new movieTadka: Love is cookingTaapsee PannuAli Fazal

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup