Tadka: Shriya Saran reveals why she said yes to the Nana Patekar starrer, says 'I always wanted to work with...'

New Delhi: The film 'Tadka: Love is Cooking' is a fun comedy that stars veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead role. The film is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam blockbuster Salt N' Pepper.

The plot revolves around Tukaram (Nana Patekar), a middle-aged man who is passionate about food and archaeology, but a misplaced call from Madhura (Shriya Saran) adds tadka to his life. Shriya, who has played the role of Madhur, recently revealed why she said yes to the movie.

Talking about the film and why she wanted to do it she said,"I always wanted to work with Prakash Raj sir. Since the time I worked with him I have always admired him and his dedication. The way he approaches scenes, his style, etc. I am a big fan of him and I just wanted to work with him. When the makers informed me that he is directing Tadka, I thought it was cool and that is what made me say yes."

The film, apart from Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran, also stars actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Prakash Raj and was released on the Ott platform Zee5 on the 4th of November.