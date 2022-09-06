New Delhi: On the third release anniversary of Nitesh Tiwari`s `Chhichhore`, Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared a social media post remembering his late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tahir took to his Instagram handle and posted some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of `Chhichhore`, in which he had played the role of Derek. In the post`s caption, he expressed gratitude to the film`s team and also remembered Sushant.

He wrote, "#3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here are some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90`s world of Chhichhore."

"Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios," added Tahir.

`Chhichhore` revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. The comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics.

It was Sushant`s last film which was released on the big screen. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Tahir has had a year with back-to-back releases in the form of `83`, `Ranjish Hi Sahi`, `Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein` and `Looop Lapeta`.

He also wrapped up another untitled project in Gujarat, earlier this year and will soon begin shooting for season 2 of his much-awaited show - `Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein`.