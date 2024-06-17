MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive global premiere date for slice-of-life comedy film Sharmajee Ki Beti. Presented by Applause Entertainment, and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment production the film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India said, “Sharmajee Ki beti is a heartwarming and relatable film directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana that follows the intertwined journeys of three adult women brilliantly played by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher. While it beautifully portrays their struggles, aspirations, and triumphs, it’s filled with humour and emotions as seen through the coming-of-age experiences of teenage girls played by the very talented Vanshika Taparia and Arista Mehta. The film has a universal appeal and audiences everywhere will connect deeply with these powerful and relatable stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment to exclusively premiere this heartwarming film worldwide on Prime Video on 28 June.

A light-hearted and heartwarming movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti explores relevant themes of women’s empowerment and the challenges faced by them. Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls– all sharing the common surname ‘Sharma’, the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to present our labour of love - Sharmajee Ki Beti, to a worldwide audience. This film, through Tahira’s directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama. It is a reflection of the experiences of middle-class women and urban lives, beautifully capturing the emotional depth and resilience of women as they navigate personal and societal challenges. The film has a universal theme which we are sure, will resonate with audiences in India and beyond borders.”

The film which takes viewers on a rollercoaster of aspirations, dreams and coming-of-age moments will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories on 28 June. Sharmajee Ki Beti is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners, Ellipsis Entertainment, said, “Sharmajee Ki Beti effortlessly combines humor and heartfelt moments, taking audiences on a rollercoaster journey through the lives of three protagonists overcoming challenges in their own unique ways. We are extremely proud of taking this creative leap of faith with an accomplished new director like Tahira, as has been Ellipsis' ethos. It is an innocent, simply told narrative, which will leave viewers smiling, while also celebrating the resilience and dreams of women across generations. We believe Tahira’s vision will deeply resonate with everyone, making it a sincere and heartfelt family entertainer for universal audiences on Prime Video."