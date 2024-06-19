MUMBAI: Prime Video unveiled a wholesome trailer for the upcoming slice-of-life comedy film Sharmajee Ki Beti today. Presented by Applause Entertainment, and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

The film explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories on June 28.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the writer and director of the movie shared, “Sharmajee Ki Beti is a dream come true for me. The film is special to me not only because it marks my directorial debut, but also because it has provided me with an opportunity to explore a subject very close to my heart – women's empowerment. The light hearted, comical narrative highlights the everyday struggles, triumphs, and diverse experiences of middle-class women. Each character reflects a part of my own journey, making it deeply personal. I'm thrilled to have collaborated with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, whose support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life, and I am absolutely thrilled that the film will be exclusively premiering on Prime Video, in India and over 200 countries and territories around the world. I believe this authentic slice-of-life narrative has the potential to resonate with audiences worldwide, and I eagerly wait for their response.”

Sakshi Tanwar, who brings Jyoti Sharma to life in the film, shares, “When I first read the script, it stirred a multitude of emotions within me. From moments of helplessness and sadness to bursts of pride and joy, this movie truly resonated with me as a celebration of modern, new-age women. Sharmajee Ki Beti is a powerful call for women to stand tall and be proud of who we are and what we can achieve. My character, Jyoti, mirrors the lives of millions of women around the world, striving to balance societal expectations with their own dreams and aspirations. Although she has a wonderfully supportive partner who believes in her dreams, she struggles with the tantrums and expectations of her teenage daughter. I believe audiences, not just women, in India and around the world will love the humorous and relatable take on important issues like gender roles, relationships, and personal identity. The sensitive portrayal of these themes will strike a chord with everyone.”

Promising a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter, the trailer of Sharmajee Ki Beti immerses viewers into the lives of three remarkable women, all sharing the surname 'Sharma,' each navigating their own formidable and distinct challenges.

“I feel Sharmajee Ki Beti offers a refreshing narrative that focuses on the intricacies of everyday life and relationships from the perspective of females belonging to different generations, each with unique personalities and outlooks on life. When I read the script, I fell in love with my character, Kiran and the beautiful vulnerability it had. She appears to be quite flighty by nature, but there's an undercurrent of strong emotions due to the circumstances she faces in her personal life. Portraying Kiran allowed me to explore new facets of my acting abilities that I hadn't tapped into before. Tahira’s vision for this film was both clear and inspiring; it was truly fascinating to work with her and bring this story to life,” shares Divya Dutta, who plays Kiran Sharma in the film.

Saiyami Kher, as Tanvi, shares, “Sharmajee Ki Beti has been a very special journey. When Tahira narrated the film to me, I instantly loved it. It was such a fresh feel-good feeling after the narration. Tanvi’s role was a liberating reminder that everyone must follow their dreams and passions and not get bogged down by societal pressure. Through Tanvi’s story, the film highlights how many of us navigate similar struggles, constantly balancing personal aspirations with societal expectations. It’s a relatable narrative for anyone who’s ever felt torn between obligation and dreams, encouraging viewers to find their own path to fulfillment. I'm confident that this heartfelt story will resonate deeply with everyone who watches it on Prime Video, in India and over 200 countries and territories."