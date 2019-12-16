Tanhaji trailer 2 review: Ajay Devgn looks fierce as a warrior—Watch

Movie: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Filmmaker: Om Raut

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is high on the buzz word. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Uday Bhan and he impresses as a powerful antagonist. His crafty act is making the fans eager to watch this period drama. Ajay Devgn as Tanaji looks fierce and fearless. The 2 minutes 56-second long second trailer gives a sneak-peek of what to expect from this magnum opus.

Watch trailer here:

Some heavy-duty dialogues make it an interesting watch.

Sharad Kelkar is seen in the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

Ajay and Kajol fans are excited to watch the real-life couple together on-screen after a long time.

Are you ready to witness the epic battle on reel?