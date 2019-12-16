हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanhaji trailer

Tanhaji trailer 2 review: Ajay Devgn looks fierce as a warrior—Watch

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Uday Bhan and he impresses as a powerful antagonist. 

Tanhaji trailer 2 review: Ajay Devgn looks fierce as a warrior—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Movie: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Filmmaker: Om Raut

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is high on the buzz word. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Uday Bhan and he impresses as a powerful antagonist. His crafty act is making the fans eager to watch this period drama. Ajay Devgn as Tanaji looks fierce and fearless. The 2 minutes 56-second long second trailer gives a sneak-peek of what to expect from this magnum opus.

Watch trailer here:

Some heavy-duty dialogues make it an interesting watch.

Sharad Kelkar is seen in the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

Ajay and Kajol fans are excited to watch the real-life couple together on-screen after a long time. 

Are you ready to witness the epic battle on reel?

 

 

Tags:
Tanhaji trailerTanhajitanhaji: the unsung warriorAjay DevgnSaif Ali KhanKajol
Next
Story

Darbar Hindi trailer review: Meet superstar Rajinikanth in a 'bad cop' avatar—Watch

Must Watch

PT9M59S

BJP National Spokesperson addresses press conference over CAA protest