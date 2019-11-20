close

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji, Siddhanth Kapoor to star in 'Khabees'

Mumbai: Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, on Wednesday announced her next film, titled "Khabees".

Directed by Sarim Momin, the film also features Siddhanth Kapoor.

"Hey everyone ! Super excited to announce my next, titled 'Khabees', a new genre of thriller," she wrote on Instagram.

Apart from "Khabees", Tanishaa will also be seen in "Code Name Abdul", which revolves around a secret mission given to RAW. Tanishaa gets top billing in the film that also has budding actor Akku Kulhari.

Tanishaa earlier featured in films like "Neal N Nikki" and "Tango Charlie".
 

Tanishaa Mukerji
