New Delhi: Tanuj Virwani is one man who has all the reasons to take out a moment and be happy and proud. Ever since the time the trailer of Yodha had dropped, everybody had high expectations from the maverick actor. Everything, right from his look to the character on-screen has seen a complete overhaul from what we have seen him play in the past and no wonder, it was an exciting experience for his fans to see him slay this avatar.

Ever since the time Yodha released, Tanuj has been getting a tremendous amount of love and reception from one and all and we truly love it. Tanuj who is an integral part of the Yodha task force alongside Sidharth Malhotra plays an important and integral role as one of the driving forces of the film. Everything right from his transformation to his expressions and body language has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans as well as critics and no brownie points for guessing that he's quite happy about it. Regarding all the love and appreciation that's coming his way, he says and we quote,

"A huge thank you to all the critics, members of the media, my fans and everyone who has watched Yodha and liked our film. Thank you so much for liking the film and appreciating my performance. Ever since the release, I have been getting so many interesting DMs and story mentions. Not just that, the critics too have been very kind to acknowledge my presence and write good things about my portrayal. As an actor, you look for two special validations, one is from the fans and the other is from critics. At present, Yodha is giving me both and hence, I am super happy about the same. Thank you so much to everyone. Means a lot."

Well, kudos to Tanuj Virwani for slaying with perfection and pulling off a sensational act with Yodha. This only makes us all the way more excited for his upcoming projects going forward this year and we wish him great luck for all of it. Stay tuned for more updates.