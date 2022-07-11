New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor's fans have loved his incredible transformation in Ek Villain 2 and what seems exciting is his fresh on-screen pairing with Tara Sutaria. Arjun and Tara have been presented as a hot new pair in Bollywood and their steamy images from the poster shoot and the trailer has got everyone talking.

Talking about his new pairing for the reel, Arjun Kapoor said, "It’s really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2’s trailer. I’m glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have a natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other’s energy."

He added, "Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen. It feels great that Tara and I have found appreciation and we can’t wait to floor you guys when you see us in the film."

Arjun further added, "A film like this allows a pairing to shine through because audiences are constantly playing the guessing game and if they are invested in a pair, the game can be relished even more. Tara and I add a lot of spice to the film and I hope our pairing keeps you on your toes through the film."

Ek Villain Returns’s trailer shows Arjun’s remarkable physical change as he has battled obesity and won over it. His weight loss, his dedication to staying on course to be fit and his single-minded focus on his emotional wellbeing, has resonated with one and all.

Arjun also has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.