Tara Sutaria begins journey on ‘Apurva’ with Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa- SEE PIC

Mumbai: `Gehraiyaan` actor Dhairya Karwa is all set to collaborate with Tara Sutaria in the upcoming thriller film `Apurva`. Taking to Instagram, Tara, on Thursday, shared a post which she captioned, "So excited to begin our journey on #Apurva together, @dhairyakarwa."

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Tara Sutaria and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Recently, the makers began the shooting of the film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. `Apurva` is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

About `Apurva`, the `Student of the year 2` actor earlier stated, "I couldn`t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I`m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds." `Apurva` marks the `Tadap` actor`s first in-and-as film of her career.

Meanwhile, Dhairya was seen in films like `URI` alongside Vicky Kaushal, and `Gehraiyaan` alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also portrayed the role of former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan`s sports drama film `83`. Tara, on the other hand, was recently seen in an action thriller film `Ek Villain Returns` opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. The film gathered decent responses from the audience.