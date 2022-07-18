NewsEntertainmentMovies
TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria finally bags her solo lead film 'Apurva'

Tara Sutaria finally bags her solo lead film 'Apurva,' directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
  • Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.
  • On Monday, she announced her next film that is going to be the story of 'strong, powerful young woman.'

Trending Photos

Tara Sutaria finally bags her solo lead film 'Apurva'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. On Monday, she announced her next film that is going to be the story of 'strong, powerful young woman.'

Tara Sutaria finally bags her solo lead film 'Apurva,' directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria on getting the lead role, says, "I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."

Produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Tara Sutaria, 'Apurva' will go on floors soon.

 

Live TV

Tara SutariaTara Sutaria filmsApurvaApura movieTara Sutaria Apurvaek villain returns

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022