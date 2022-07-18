New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. On Monday, she announced her next film that is going to be the story of 'strong, powerful young woman.'

Tara Sutaria finally bags her solo lead film 'Apurva,' directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

Tara Sutaria on getting the lead role, says, "I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."

Produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Tara Sutaria, 'Apurva' will go on floors soon.

