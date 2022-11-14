topStoriesenglish
Tara Sutaria looks fierce as she unveils her first look from ‘Apurva’- SEE PIC

Tara Sutaria unveiled her first look from the film 'Apurva'. Taking to social media, she shared a picture of herself posing with a clapping board. 

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:51 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, on Monday, unveiled her first look from the film `Apurva`. Taking to social media, the `Heropanti 2` actor shared a picture of herself posing with a clapping board. In the picture, Tara looked fierce, strong and gave an intense look. 

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "She`s fierce, she`s strong, she is #APURVA." Apurva is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end. 

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end." 

About `Apurva`, the `Student of the year 2` actor earlier stated, "I couldn`t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I`m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."  

`Apurva` marks the 26-year-old actor`s first female-oriented film of her career. Produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Tara was recently seen in an action thriller film `Ek Villain Returns` which gathered decent responses from the audience. 

