Tara Sutaria Receives Immense Praise For Brilliant Performance In Apurva

NEW DELHI: Tara Sutaria is currently the talk of the town for her fabulous performance in latest released hostage-drama 'Apurva'. Having been known for her elegance, beauty and talent, the actress forays into an intense and thrilling role with a raw look in the film and goes on to rule over the hearts of the masses.

As 'Apurva' is now released on OTT, not just the audience but celebs also couldn't control but praise the actress for her performance on their social media. Having delivered one of the best performances of her career, Tara also received rave reviews from the media fraternity.

Looking at the celeb's reaction, director Gauravv K. Chawla took to his social media and wrote:

"STREAMING NOW!! WATCH IT IT NOW @TARASUTARIA YOU BE SHINING! @DHAIRYAKARWA #APURVA"

Ahead of this, actor Sooraj Pancholi also praised Tara and wrote, "Just watched #APURVA @tarasutaria you are soo soo goooood!!! This is definitely a game changer for u! Highly recommend everyone to watch the film! On @disneyplushotstar."

Punit Malhotra shared his picture with Tara and wrote, "You've killed it Apurva All the best with this one @tarasutaria"

Krishna Shroff praised Tara Sutaria and wrote, "Proud would be an understatement!!!You are just BEYOND, my sweet T. @tarasutaria"

Director and writer Tarun Mansukhani wrote, "What an absolutely incredible performance @tarasutaria!!!"

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra praised the actress saying, "Well done @tarasutaria great performance"

While these celebs shared their love for Tara's performance, she also received rave reviews from the media fraternity, that goes like this -

"Tara Sutaria :-Tara Sutaria has given the best performance of her career, she has given life to the character of Apoorva.This is the first film in which she is playing the title role and she does complete justice to it. Be it expressions of fear or guilt after killing a criminal. You connect with them."

"Tara Sutaria - But, with Apurva, Tara proves that she is a very talented actress and if given a good role she can carry the film on her shoulders. In and as Apurva, Tara is excellent and she has clearly given her career's best performance in the film."

"Tara Sutaria : Sutaria is raw and authentic and hasn't held back at all in her attempt to stay true to what the character is feeling on-screen."

Tara while winning the hearts of celebrities and media, also had netizens raving about her in the film.

One wrote, "What a movie mann, Apurva, Pinky fires aka Apurva, female centred movie and damn level of acting, I don't know about critics and all but I loved her acting."

Another said, "Your Performance Was Superb Amazing Just Completed Movie @tarasutaria."

While one said, "This movie will turn things for you as you've got in the character really well & tried something new and nailed it. Good vibes to you."

While Tara Sutaria has truly left everyone impressed with her performance in 'Apurva', fans are eagerly waiting to see what the actress has got next on her plate.