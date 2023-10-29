Tara Sutaria Shares BTS From Apurva, Says She Filmed Every Shot Herself

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria has truly left the nation absolutely shocked with her raw and gritty avatar in the glimpses released of her upcoming solo-led film 'Apurva'. This showcased a different avatar of the actress unlike her real beautiful and elegant self.

The actress took to her Instagram today and shared a few pictures and BTS from her 'Apurva' shoot. In the pictures, her character is intense and raw looking with some blood and dirt on her face too with her hair open.

She captioned the picture writing, "I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself.. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed.. (@nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir.) I recall not showering for over a week mid schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as i was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash (this was honestly fun) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end! Here's a little peak into how I looked when we shot the poster.. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker thank you for all your help through the day..."

The trailer of 'Apurva' was dropped by the makers a few days back and Tara's intense and dramatic transformation, from an ordinary woman to a fierce survivor, left the viewers mesmerised. The actress immersed the watchers in her story with her emotions, vulnerability, and fierce avatar. This is distinctly different from what we have seen Tara Sutaria portray in her earlier glamorous roles.

The trailer teases an intense survival story set in one of India's most dangerous places, Chambal, making the plot and its backdrop a significant point of interest. 'Apurva' appears to be an adrenaline-pumping and powerful thriller, and these elements in the trailer have certainly piqued the audience's curiosity.

'Apurva' is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios. It will be streaming from November 15, 2023 onwards exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.