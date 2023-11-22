Tara Sutaria Shot Her First Killing Scene For Apurva In One Go, Check Out

NEW DELHI: Actress Tara Sutaria recently left everyone in awe with her gritty, raw, and intense outing in her solely-led film 'Apurva'. The actress won a unanimous shower of praise, from media critics to industry seniors as well as the audiences, who loved her in this completely new avatar.

Taking to social media, Tara shared an extremely intense and powerful clip from the shoot of the film 'Apurva' and everybody who has seen the film is going to remember that scene because it was definitely one of the most impactful scenes of the film that really gets etched in our memory.

Sharing the video, Tara wrote, "SO many people have told me this was the part that they were most taken by in APURVA… The first time my character does the unthinkable to protect herself..We shot this in one go and used the first take in the film. This was possibly one of my favourites to film and i think it encapsulates what apurva is all about in one shot! @nix_bhat how you said 'cut it!!!' at the end made me so happy sir!!!!"

Shouldering the film solely, Tara underwent a drastic transformation from being the sexiest girl on the block into a warrior fighting for her survival with an into an intense and gritty outing. With 'Apurva', she has cemented her position as one of the packages of her generation with acting, good looks, dance skills and singing.

A survival crime thriller film, 'Apurva' is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starred Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Set in Chambal, 'Apurva' is the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive.