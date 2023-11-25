Team Farrey And Alizeh Win Hearts, B-Town Celebs Gush Over The Soumendra Padhi Directorial

New Delhi: Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Sahil Mehta starrer Farrey has emerged a winner already thanks to the strong word of mouth. While the film has received some great reviews, it also had a celeb screening last night, after which many celebs from the industry were seen rooting for the Farrey gang. From lauding the fresh story to the performances by the cast, celebs have showered lots of praises.

While Sonali Bendre and Sunny Deol gave the film a shout-out on social media, wishing them all the best, Ananya Panday shared, “It’s one of the most interesting films I have seen, it is so cool and has a vibe to it. Everyone has performed so well, you have to see it in theatres.”

Cheering for Alizeh and the film Aayush Sharma said, “It’s a very interesting script, the story is very nice, it reminds me of my school days. I really enjoyed the journey, it’s a very fresh take and doesn’t feel like it is Alizeh’s first film. Prasanna has also done a great job, but the director has changed the game.”

Iulia Vantur commented, “I love the message of the film, it’s a very fresh, young, and different kind of subject. Alizeh is wonderful in the film, in fact, all the kids are so talented. Their performances are very good.”

Mouni Roy also showered praises for the movie, and said, “All four of them have done a tremendous job.” Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also shared, “We absolutely loved it, Alizeh is fantastic, and we always root for her. We wish the entire team all the best. The entire cast is brilliant.”

Zayed Khan and Sunil Grover also had many good things to say. Zayed commented, “The film is superb, the entire theme is very good. I just loved the way the film is directed. I loved Alizeh, it is a very difficult role to do.” Sunil also expressed, “Alizeh is superb, she is outstanding. The film grips you in a way that you want to know what happens next.”

Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and many other big names were also at the screening and only had good things to say. Right from the announcement, Farrey has left everyone very excited, it even received a standing ovation at the 54th IFFI in Goa. And while its victory march has just begun, there is a long successful journey ahead for this high school thriller drama.

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The high-school thriller drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit. Farrey releases in theatres on 24th November 2023.