KGF 2

Team 'KGF: Chapter 2' visits Mangaluru temple ahead of film release

Starring South star Yash in the lead, the second installment of 'KGF' is set to release in theatres on April 14.

Team &#039;KGF: Chapter 2&#039; visits Mangaluru temple ahead of film release
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of presenting their highly-anticipated project 'KGF: Chapter 2' to the audience, actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel sought divine blessings at a temple in Mangaluru.

A picture featuring Yash with Neel inside the temple is doing rounds on the internet where the two could be seen posing for a picture with the priests.

Starring South star Yash in the lead, the movie is set to release in theatres on April 14.

The movie that also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the lead roles, is a sequel to the 2018 hit film 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The first instalment of the film was also directed by Neel. 

KGF 2Raveena tandonYashNeelKGF 2 release dateSanjay Dutt
