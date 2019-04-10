close

Team 'Panga' wraps up Delhi schedule

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut and her co-stars from the upcoming sports film "Panga" have concluded the Delhi schedule of the film.

Singer-actor Jassie Gill took to social media to announce the schedule wrap.

"Wrapped up, abhi chalo Kolkata, yeh movie hum pure India mein shoot kar rahe hain. (Let`s go to Kolkata now. We are shooting the film all over the country)," he wrote on Tuesday night in an Instagram story which features the whole team including director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari celebrating the film`s last leg in Delhi.

After wrapping up, Ashwini also posted on social media, thanking her cast and crew for "making the shoot happen".

"Inspite of tough schedule and soaring temperature, Delhi you have been really kind," she added.

'Panga' also features veteran actress Neena Gupta and actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

 

