Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752331
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ALLU ARJUN

Team ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Celebrates Ramesh Rao’s Birthday With A Stunning New Poster Reveal

The release of the new teaser has further heightened audience anticipation to new levels.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Team ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Celebrates Ramesh Rao’s Birthday With A Stunning New Poster Reveal Ramesh Rao as Siddappai in Pushpa 2 (Image : @MythriMovies/Instagram )

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' stirs anticipation with a captivating new poster release on Ramesh Rao's birthday, following the success of 'Pushpa The Rise'.

Amidst the celebrations, the creators of Pushpa their heartfelt wishes to the versatile actor and shared his character poster on social media.

The caption reads, "Wishing the dynamic actor who aces every role - #RaoRameshGaru a very Happy Birthday

Watch him as the powerful politician Siddappa in #Pushpa2TheRule.  Grand release worldwide on 15th August."

Mythri Movie Makers' highly-anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has created a storm with its explosive teaser and the sensational chartbuster 'Pushpa Pushpa'.

Since the song's release, it has been trending on social media, showcasing the film's widespread dominance.

The excitement for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is soaring higher every day. Allu Arjun's captivating look has ignited a frenzy among fans, with the film promising to be a commercial blockbuster. 

The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
DNA Video
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
DNA Video
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath
DNA Video
DNA: Trailer of war between China-Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Honey-trap suspected in Bangladesh MP Murder!
DNA Video
DNA: Why saints are protesting against Mamata Banerjee?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP murder mystery deepens