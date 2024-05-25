Team ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Celebrates Ramesh Rao’s Birthday With A Stunning New Poster Reveal

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' stirs anticipation with a captivating new poster release on Ramesh Rao's birthday, following the success of 'Pushpa The Rise'.

Amidst the celebrations, the creators of Pushpa their heartfelt wishes to the versatile actor and shared his character poster on social media.

The caption reads, "Wishing the dynamic actor who aces every role - #RaoRameshGaru a very Happy Birthday

Watch him as the powerful politician Siddappa in #Pushpa2TheRule. Grand release worldwide on 15th August."

Mythri Movie Makers' highly-anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has created a storm with its explosive teaser and the sensational chartbuster 'Pushpa Pushpa'.

Since the song's release, it has been trending on social media, showcasing the film's widespread dominance.

The excitement for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is soaring higher every day. Allu Arjun's captivating look has ignited a frenzy among fans, with the film promising to be a commercial blockbuster.

The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.