ISHQ VISHK REBOUND

Teaser Out: 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Promises a Mix of Friendship and Heartbreak; Watch

The Teaser For 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Promises An Intoxicating Blend Of Romance, Friendship, And Betrayal.

|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 07:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
Teaser Out: 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Promises a Mix of Friendship and Heartbreak; Watch Screengrab from Youtube (Image : Instagram )

The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ was unveiled on Thursday, giving a glimpse of the four lead characters played by Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

The film is a sequel to the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Ishq Vishk’ which was released 20 years ago. It revolved around two childhood friends -- Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though the latter is unaware of her feelings.

The vibrant teaser delves into modern dating scenarios woven around mushy romance, true friendship, and betrayal.

Watch The Teaser Here

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' also marks Rohit's return to the romantic genre. The actor is known for playing Rishi Shekhawat in the streaming series 'Mismatched'.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21.

