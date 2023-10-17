trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676569
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Visits Statute of Unity, Pays Tribute To Iron Man of India

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, 'Tejas' is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The excitement among the audience for 'Tejas' post the release of its high-octane action-packed trailer has been raised to a whole new level. Amid all the rising craze, the lead Kangana Ranaut is leaving no chance to actively take the film across the nation much before its release with its promotional tour. After taking the film on many different renowned podiums, now Kangana has reached the Statue Of Unity in Gujarat to give tribute to the Iron Man Of India, Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of the release of 'Tejas'. 

Kangana Ranaut has made her visit to Statue Of Unity in Gujarat to promote Tejas. As the film celebrates the spirit of love for the nation and patriotism, Kangana standing aside and clicking photos with the Iron Man Of India, Vallabhbhai Patel is indeed a sheer pride for the actress and encapsulates the idea of Tejas, which is all set to bring the story of India's pride Tejas Gill. As the film is all set to bring an immensely captivating story of the nation's pride, her visit to the Statue Of Unity indeed celebrates the spirit of togetherness. 

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

