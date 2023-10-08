trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672462
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TEJAS

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut's Next Promises Exhilarating Action And Adventure

She is on a mission, a mission to attack! Watch the action-packed trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas! OUT NOW!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut's Next Promises Exhilarating Action And Adventure Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: The teaser of Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut, offered a brief glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits on the big screen. This has left the nation eager for more. Building on the audience's excitement, the makers announced that the trailer will be released on October 8th, 2023, coinciding with Air Force Day. And now, the day has arrived, along with the highly anticipated trailer! 

The makers unveiled the trailer today on Air Force Day showcasing Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level aerial scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention. With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. 

Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film, which is set to release on October 27th, 2023.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train