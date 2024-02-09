'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Seemingly Perfect Tale Of Love - Between Man (Shahid Kapoor) And Robot (Kriti Sanon)

Film: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Director(s): Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Ashish Verma, Grusha Kapoor, Raashul Tandon, Brij Bhushan Shukla

Stars: 3.5/5

Before anything else, it's worth celebrating that I got the title correct - it's exhaustingly long but honestly? TBMAUJ makes up for it! It has the rhythm, meet-cutes, and quirky characters with classic rom-com soup where everything seems perfect, unless it is not. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this science-fiction is everything that conventional love actually is - blind, random, stupid yet unmissable.

Directed and written by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, TBMAUJ is mostly the tale of a robotics engineer, Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor), who’s intelligent and predictably corporate-ish but very unintelligent and hapless in love. To make matters worse, he ends up romancing Sifra (Kriti Sanon) who is a jaw-dropping robot oozing striking oomph with ease. Now, she isn’t human and he’s an idiot who wants to get her acquainted with his seemingly perfect, dysfunctional Indian family for – guess what – a holy matrimonial alliance.

Shahid Kapoor

While it did get a little painful in the beginning to make sense of science amid the desi masi-bhatija camaraderie, Shahid soon took matters into his own hands to ease down the cringe as we rolled further. What’s next is nostalgia hitting as Mr. Kapoor in TBMAUJ reminded of the groovy corporate hustle from Jab We Met. Not much later, we saw him excessively smoking like Kabir Singh. Thankfully, it is served with humour on the side.

Kriti Sanon

Stating the obvious, the National Award-winning actress captivates every frame with her enchanted beauty and class acting. Kriti holds her robotic demeanor – at times too tight and then I can see that the girl needs to breathe too! With unpredictability at SIFRA’s core, Kriti impresses with a quick shift in reactions and makes/breaks composure in the blink of an eye. Simulating love as per human needs, Kriti Sanon slides into the hearts, yet again.

Where 'Dimple Is Not So Simple'

In this predictable tale of science and love, what took me by surprise was Dimple Kapadia’s fashion. The woman is unstoppably exuding boss lady vibes with fancy glasses, elegant shawls, and messy buns.

Watch It For Dharmendra

Evidently, makers have constantly played with the positioning of their supporting actors. From Dharam Paaji to Rakesh Bedi to Ashish Verma to Rajesh Kumar - the movie would be nothing without its cast whose presence gives the film its heart, suggesting the subtle ways one character gains the upper hand over another. Their performances are almost worth seeing the whole thing for.

'Love Is Blind'

While the movie is highly unrealistic, escapism is joyful for the dreamiest of viewers, isn’t it? TBMAUJ insists that love, as a basic human emotion, gives us a soul but is justified if a soul-less robot reciprocates it. It’s a love of a kind – so what if it’s impoverished or developed in a lab?

As much as I hate to see the world being fooled – a human-robot love affair brings an integral question to the fore - What if we could programme someone into loving us the way we wish to be loved? Evil thought but amusing.

Now, book your tickets to witness science with a pinch of mush, family drama, slapstick comedy, and Raghav’s OG catchy melody 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.