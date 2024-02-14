trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721167
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VALENTINES DAY

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' To 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' - Top Bollywood Releases Heating The Month Of Love

Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions, action and thrill as we dive into the list of must-watch films in February that you can not miss!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' To 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' - Top Bollywood Releases Heating The Month Of Love Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Love is in the air, and so are these hot Bollywood releases lined up to make your February extra special. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions, action and thrill as we dive into the list of must-watch films in February that you can not miss! 

Mirg
Unveiling mysticism and revenge, 'Mirg' takes you on a captivating journey set against the legendary backdrop of the Mirg, a mountain leopard in Himachal Pradesh. Featuring the late Satish Kaushik, Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, and Shwetaabh Singh, it's a tale you won't want to miss!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon blend science fiction and romantic comedy to the screen. Get ready for a mind-bending, heartwarming experience on 9th February with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay 
This family entertainer, directed by G. Ashok, starring Guru Randhawa, Anupam Kher, and Saiee Manjrekar, promises a twist to the classic love story. Love gets a new twist in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay and you're invited to watch every moment on 16th feb. 

Article 370 
Dive into the aftermath of the 2016 Kashmir unrest with Yami Gautam and Priyamani. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, "Article 370" unwraps a crucial moment in our nation's history that you need to watch on the big screen on 23rd feb. 

Crackk
Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi join forces in this first-of-its-kind sports action film directed by Aditya Datt. "Crackk" promises to take you on an adrenaline-filled ride, releasing on 23rd feb. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda