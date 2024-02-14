'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' To 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' - Top Bollywood Releases Heating The Month Of Love

New Delhi: Love is in the air, and so are these hot Bollywood releases lined up to make your February extra special. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions, action and thrill as we dive into the list of must-watch films in February that you can not miss!

Mirg

Unveiling mysticism and revenge, 'Mirg' takes you on a captivating journey set against the legendary backdrop of the Mirg, a mountain leopard in Himachal Pradesh. Featuring the late Satish Kaushik, Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, and Shwetaabh Singh, it's a tale you won't want to miss!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon blend science fiction and romantic comedy to the screen. Get ready for a mind-bending, heartwarming experience on 9th February with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

This family entertainer, directed by G. Ashok, starring Guru Randhawa, Anupam Kher, and Saiee Manjrekar, promises a twist to the classic love story. Love gets a new twist in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay and you're invited to watch every moment on 16th feb.

Article 370

Dive into the aftermath of the 2016 Kashmir unrest with Yami Gautam and Priyamani. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, "Article 370" unwraps a crucial moment in our nation's history that you need to watch on the big screen on 23rd feb.