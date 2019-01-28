हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thackeray

Thackeray Box Office collections: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's powerplay stays steady

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Classic B-Town actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest political drama 'Thackeray' has managed to stay steady at the Box Office. The film based on the life of Shiv Sena 's late political supremo Balasaheb Thackeray left the viewers and fans impressed much.

Nawaz has been praised for his acting prowess and supporting cast too has received rave reviews. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures: "#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi"

The film has been written and directed by Abhijit Panse. Actress Amrita Rao is playing Nawaz's on-screen wife Meena Tai Thackeray.

'Thackeray' biopic happens to be Nawaz's most difficult roles portrayed on-screen. The film is made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. The movie captures the entire political journey of Balasaheb Thackeray and shows how he rose to become the numero uno political figure who made a huge difference.

