Thackeray Day 1 Box Office Collections: Nawazuddin Siddiqui scores big in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer political biopic Thackeray has failed to impress the audience. Although Nawazuddin stood out because of his exemplary performance in the film, the audience and the critics were not impressed by the direction. Despite scathing reviews, the film has managed to attract a huge audience in Maharashtra and it has increased the overall Box Office numbers.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically... #Marathi version has collected very well... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz... Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

'Thackeray' is helmed by Abhijit Panse and it released on January 25, 2019, in Marathi and Hindi. Earlier the release date of the film was January 23, which is Balasaheb’s birth anniversary. However, the makers had postponed the release by two days.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legendary film actor Amitabh Bachchan in December last year.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed away in 2012.