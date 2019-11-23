Thalaivi first look: Kangana Ranaut gets into the skin of Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, a biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have unveiled the first look and teaser of the film. In a minute-long snippet, Jayalalithaa's transition from a 'superstar heroine' to a 'revolutionary hero' has been shown.

The clip opens with a scene from the 1964 Tamil film Vennira Aadai, the film helmed CV Sridhar and featuring Sreekanth, Nirmala and Major Sundarrajan in pivotal roles. Kangana sweeps into the skin of Jayalalithaa, the actress and dances fearlessly to the tunes of a song while boldly facing the camera. The scene then shifts to Jayalalithaa, the revolutionary leader, dressed in her signature green saree. She waves to the crowd with her iconic two leaves (AIADMK) symbol. Check out the teaser here:

First glimpse of #Jayalalitha biopic... Kangana Ranaut in #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/idRfL6iLMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

First, look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook."

Kangana looks unrecognisable but we are not sure whether the staunch followers of the late minister approve of her look.

Jayalalithaa was one of the tallest leaders of Tamil Nadu. She served the state as a Chief Minister for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 5, 2016 in Chennai's Apollo Hospital.

Her biopic is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and Kangana has really toiled hard to do justice to the role of such an important figure. The film hit the screens on June 26, 2020.