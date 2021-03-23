Thalaivi trailer: Kangana Ranaut packs a punch as Jaya, gives sneak-peek into her controversial life - Watch

New Delhi: Talented actress Kangana Ranaut is back with her power-packed performance in and as Thalaivi - a biopic based on the life of late actress-politician Jayalalithaa.

The makers have revealed the trailer of Thalaivi online giving us a sneak-peek into the life and times of J Jayalalithaa.

Watch Thalaivi trailer here:

Thalaivi features Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, and Madhu Bala in lead roles. It has been directed by Vijay. Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh have produced the venture with Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy are the co-producers.

In Thalaivi, Kangana had to undergo massive bodyweight transformation. Besides Kangana, renowned south actor Arvind Swami has stepped into the shoes of 'People's King' of Tamil Nadu Dr MG Ramachandran, aka MGR.

GV Prakash has composed the music. The film is hit the screens on April 23, 2021.

Thalaivi traces the life events of J Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the humungous contribution of MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.