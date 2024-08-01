'Thangalaan': Makers Announce 'Thangalaan Month' With Nationwide Tour

New Delhi: With the recent release of a trailblazing trailer of the highly anticipated film ‘Thangalaan’ and its chart-topping first single, "Murga Murgi", the makers are sparing no effort in keeping the excitement around the movie at an all-time high. Now, to further elevate the mounting anticipation, the team has declared August as "Thangalaan Month", leading up to the film's grand release on August 15, 2024.

The creators unveiled a vibrant poster to mark the beginning of Thangalaan Month, accompanied by a thrilling caption:

"A storm is on its way The #Thangalaan month begins!

Get ready for an adventurous ride

#ThangalaanFromAug15"

The star-studded cast of ‘Thangalaan’ is also set to embark on a nationwide tour, making stops in key cities across India. Fans in Hyderabad will have the chance to meet the team on August 4th, followed by Chennai on August 5th, Bengaluru on August 6th, Mumbai on August 7th, and Kochi on August 9th. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the film’s leading stars, including 'Chiyaan' Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, GV Prakash Kumar and Director Pa Ranjith.

‘Thangalaan’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle, drawing inspiration from the real-life history of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) and its exploitation during the British colonial era. The film is poised to continue the South Indian cinema's tradition of presenting unique and compelling narratives.

Starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles, ‘Thangalaan’ will hit theaters globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15, 2024. The film’s music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, is expected to further enhance its appeal.