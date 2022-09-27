NewsEntertainmentMovies
THANK GOD

Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh tease fans with a glimpse of new track ‘Haaniya Ve’- Watch

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the romantic track 'Haaniya Ve' from 'Thank God'. Also starring Ajay Devgn, the film will release on Ocotober 25.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh tease fans with a glimpse of new track ‘Haaniya Ve’- Watch

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming comedy film `Thank God`, on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the new romantic song `Haaniya Ve'.  

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared the teaser and captioned it, "Because, a love of a lifetime is all you need! #HaaniyaVe teaser out now! Song out tomorrow! #ThankGod in cinemas on 25th October." 

In the teaser, Sidharth could be seen romancing actor Rakul Preet Singh. Soon after Sidharth dropped the teaser, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. “HOLD ON THIS SOUNDS AND LOOKS ADORABLE,” commented one fan. “Both chemistry,” added another fan with fire emoji.  

Watch the song teaser here 

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanish Bagchi, `Haaniya Ve` is the second song from `Thank God` after `Manike`. 

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the audience. `Thank God` will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar`s upcoming film `Ram Setu` which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. 

Apart from `Thank God`, Sidharth will be also seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film `Mission Majnu` alongside Rashmika Mandanna and in an action thriller film `Yodha` opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. 

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Doctor G` alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in RSVP`s `Chhatriwali`. 

Live Tv

Thank GodSidharth MalhotraRakul Preet SinghAjay DevgnThank God teaserThank God trailerHaaniya Ve

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?