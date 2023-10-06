Thank You For Coming Movie Review: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor Stun In THIS Unconventional Raunchy Comedy

Movie: Thank You For Coming

Director: Karan Boolani

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi

Star Ratings: 3/5

It’s 2023 and the female ejaculation is still very complicated to figure out (let alone, achieve). Encouraging women-centric cinema, ‘Thank You For Coming’ crew has taken the onus to re-define sex where female ejaculation is the central point of both the film and the protagonist’s life. Openly quirky, Kanika Kapoor (played by Bhumi Pednekar) is a gorgeous mess from Delhi who has just dated awkward men all her life. One of her exes is none other than - Anil Kapoor - whose on-screen pleasantness overshadows his uncustomary character oh-so well!

Meet Kanika Kapoor

Imagining her fairytale-ish life, Kanika Kapoor is that die-hard romantic who had commenced her ‘R&D’ on boys, hypothetical prince charming(s) and frogs quite early on in life. Unfortunately, ‘Not every story (sex) has a climax’ (orgasm) - is what Kanika is all about now. Disappointed, desperate yet hopeful, Kanika sets on an adventure to find love but settles for the infamous arranged marriage. At her Dilli-style Roka extravagance, Kanika ends up inviting her ex-lovers. After a super-long monotonous cry for orgasms, on the night of her engagement, Kanika achieves THAT satisfying sex and experiences the much-awaited orgasm – but who gets the credit for Kanika’s merit? Well, she doesn’t remember. Bleh.

The Ravishing Girl Squad

In support of Kanika’s escapade, her camaraderie Pallavi (played by Dolly Bindra) and Tina (Shibani Bedi) set some serious BFF goals. As this comedic yet introspective journey unfolds, the trio explore love, society and the essence of female pleasure ardently. While Dolly stuns, Kusha Kapila was deeply missed throughout! Afterall, the OG South Delhi Girl, in her famous avatar, was visible for a very limited screentime only. Consistently entering and exiting the plot was the ever-peppy Shehnaaz Gill who was well-confined to just her real-life characteristics.

Pleasure-phobic? Thank You For NOT Coming

Packed with booze, steamy adolescent kisses, parties, and more booze – the first half holds your innocent attention which is trying to understand the over-the-top glitz and glam of the film. Long story short, the film concentrates on a simple motto that - 'Our body is worthy of pleasure'. That’s why, it entwines many serious topics like egg freezing, self-pleasure, sex toys, patriarchy, leakage of private videos, etc. Too much to handle? The mystery remains about how are masses going to accept this brand of bold cinema. Afterall, the film is funny but the climax is undeniably predictable. Sure, the ladies had intended to deliver a message but they ended up packing multiple issues resulting in a mirage-like situation. 'Thank You For Coming' offers too much at a time.

Watch ‘Thank You For Coming’ In Theatres

From ‘Masti’ and other grander versions of sex comedies from Bollywood, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is undoubtedly fresh and objectionably new. Chiseled with foot-tapping songs, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is plainly charming. What’s more? Kanika’s mother (played by Natasha Rastogi) is the badass mom you need to see right now! With Bhumi Pednekar’s attractiveness, Anil Kapoor’s delightful presence and an audacious plot that challenges society, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is an unconventional experience.

Overall, our verdict: Get ready for a light-hearted naive sex comedy this weekend - ‘Thank You For Reading (read: Coming)’.