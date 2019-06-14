That's little Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima in adorable throwback pics - Check inside

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday evening tweeted two photos initially posted by one of his fan clubs - which feature his two children Ranbir and Riddhima - and shared details about them by correcting the caption with which they were posted.

To the left is Riddhima, as a baby, cradled in the arms of her grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor and the other photo is of Ranbir as a little boy with dad Rishi.

"That is not me, but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a havan being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal, myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information," read the 66-year-old actor's tweet.

Here are the photos.

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is married to actress Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima, a jewellery designer, and Ranbir, an actor, are their two children.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are currently in the US for the actor's ongoing medical treatment. In May, he opened up about his illness and said he is now cancer-free. The couple moved to New York in September 2018.