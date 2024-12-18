New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' is a masterpiece in Indian cinema, celebrated for its grandeur, heartfelt storytelling, and iconic songs.

The film which marks its 9th anniversary starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in key roles. It became a box-office sensation and garnered international acclaim. Its lavish sets, intricate costumes, and soul-stirring music left an indelible mark on audiences.

This year, the prestigious Academy Awards shared a clip from the mesmerizing 'Deewani Mastani' song on their official Instagram page.

The chatbuster 'Deewani Mastani' song, showcasing Deepika's ethereal charm earned global recognition by being featured on the Oscars' official Instagram page.

The video showcased Deepika Padukone gracefully dancing on the opulent set, exuding elegance. This acknowledgment by the Academy underscored the film's cultural impact and the universal appeal of its music and visuals. Deewani Mastani remains a testament to Indian cinema's ability to mesmerize audiences worldwide with its grandeur.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's meticulous direction turned historical events into an emotionally resonant tale, making it accessible to modern audiences. Bajirao Mastani not only elevated the standard for period films but also inspired filmmakers to embrace grandeur and authenticity in historical storytelling.

Produced by Bhansali and Eros International, the epic love saga earned ₹356 crore worldwide. The film won multiple National and Filmfare Awards, celebrated for its performances, direction, music, and production design. It remains a landmark in Indian cinema for its grandeur and storytelling.