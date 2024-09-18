The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection: Kareena Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 8.82 Cr, Gets Audiences Love!

New Delhi: ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is continuously spreading it's magic on the hearts of the audience with its gripping story, edge-of-the-seat climax, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's spectacular performance. With tremendous love and appreciation from both the audience and critics alike, the film continues to prove its strong presence, and raked in Rs 8.82 Cr. NBOC, which is indeed a good number for a genre like mystery thriller.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ continues its winning spree. The film collected Rs 1.62 Cr. on Friday, Day 1 and saw a 90% jump on Saturday, Day 2, collecting Rs 2.41 Cr. The film continues to receive amazing recommendations and appreciation from the audience and critics, collecting Rs 2.72 Cr. on Sunday, Day 3, Rs 1.06 Cr. on Monday Day 4 and Rs 1.01 Cr. on Tuesday Day 5.This brings the total net box office collection to Rs 8.82 Cr.

Released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.