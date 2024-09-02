The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan Serves Mysterious Vibes In Latest Poster, Trailer Out Tomorrow

With stellar performances in films like ‘Jab We Met,’ ‘Omkara,’ ‘Chameli,’ and many more, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proven her acting prowess in the film industy. Kareena is more than just Poo of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ so to say. Bebo is now gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta's ‘The Buckingham Murders.’

Now, just ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have dropped a powerful new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in an intense never-before-seen avatar, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

Sharing the poster, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote: “Where others see dead ends, she finds breakthroughs! #TheBuckinghamMurders Trailer Out Tomorrow. Only in cinemas on 13th September.”

Kareena also shared the poster on her social media, she wrote: “Trailer out tomorrow… see you. #TheBuckinghamMurders Only in cinemas on 13th September.”

The film has already made a mark on the global stage, premiering at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and screening at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. The excitement continued with the release of a captivating teaser and the film's first song, "Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya," which amplified the intrigue surrounding this mystery thriller.

In the newly released poster, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen in a role unlike any she has portrayed before. As the trailer is set to be unveiled tomorrow, this sneak peek has only added to the excitement.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer, adding another layer of intrigue to the project. Reuniting with Ektaa R Kapoor after successful collaborations like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘The Crew.’

Set for a theatrical release on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ features an impressive cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film promises a gripping storyline brought to life by the talents of Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this project marks a significant milestone for the actress-turned-producer, signaling an exciting new direction in her career.