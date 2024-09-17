'The Buckingham Murders' Off To A Killer Start: Earns Rs. 7.81 Cr. At Box Office In Opening Week

New Delhi: In a standout performance at the box office, 'The Buckingham Murders' has made a substantial impact, raking in a total of ₹7.81 Cr. following its release. The mystery thriller, which hit cinemas on September 13, 2024, has quickly established itself as a strong contender in the film industry, promising a robust run ahead.

With a gripping narrative and an edge-of-the-seat climax, the film has garnered widespread acclaim. Kareena Kapoor Khan's standout performance has been particularly noted, adding significant value to the movie's appeal. The film’s remarkable reception has been fueled by exceptional word-of-mouth, earning it praise from both audiences and critics.

The film's box office journey commenced with a solid ₹1.62 Cr. on its opening day, Friday. This was followed by a dramatic 90% surge on Saturday, with collections rising to ₹2.41 Cr. The momentum continued into Sunday, as the film amassed ₹2.72 Cr., before rounding off its opening week with ₹1.06 Cr. on Monday. These figures highlight the film's strong and steady performance over its first four days.

'The Buckingham Murders' features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is directed by the acclaimed Hansal Mehta and penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself, marking her debut as a producer.